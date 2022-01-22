KB Home to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd.

KB Home has raised its dividend payment by 500.0% over the last three years. KB Home has a payout ratio of 6.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect KB Home to earn $11.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.4%.

Get KB Home alerts:

KBH stock opened at $40.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.98. KB Home has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on KB Home in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp cut KB Home from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on KB Home in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

In related news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 39,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $1,636,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $7,118,290.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,639 shares of company stock worth $13,841,503. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KB Home stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 254.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393,836 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.60% of KB Home worth $22,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.