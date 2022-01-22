KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $67.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut KB Home from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on KB Home from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on KB Home in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.38.
Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $40.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.98. KB Home has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.76.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $7,118,290.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 39,370 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $1,636,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 327,639 shares of company stock valued at $13,841,503. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 50.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in KB Home by 105.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in KB Home during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 20.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the second quarter valued at $93,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
KB Home Company Profile
KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.
