KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $67.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut KB Home from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on KB Home from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on KB Home in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.38.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $40.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.98. KB Home has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.76.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that KB Home will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $7,118,290.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 39,370 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $1,636,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 327,639 shares of company stock valued at $13,841,503. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 50.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in KB Home by 105.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in KB Home during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 20.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the second quarter valued at $93,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

