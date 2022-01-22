Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) PT Raised to $48.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Karooooo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.46.
Shares of NASDAQ KARO opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Karooooo has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.23.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the second quarter worth about $782,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the second quarter worth about $3,672,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the second quarter worth about $1,929,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Karooooo in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.30% of the company’s stock.
About Karooooo
Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.
