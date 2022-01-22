Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) PT Raised to $48.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Karooooo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.46.

Shares of NASDAQ KARO opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Karooooo has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.23.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.50. Analysts anticipate that Karooooo will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the second quarter worth about $782,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the second quarter worth about $3,672,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the second quarter worth about $1,929,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Karooooo in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

