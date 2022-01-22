Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage healthcare company. It focuses on leveraging the potential of the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The Company’s product candidates are Microbiome Metabolic Therapies(TM), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the organ’s existing microbes. Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is based in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

KLDO has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Kaleido Biosciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Kaleido Biosciences from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Kaleido Biosciences from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.83.

NASDAQ KLDO opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.82. Kaleido Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $92.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of -0.38.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Analysts expect that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 721,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 62,285 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 28,786 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Kaleido Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 35,296 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 18,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

