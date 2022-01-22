Kalata (KALA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.66 Million

Kalata (CURRENCY:KALA) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last week, Kalata has traded down 53.1% against the U.S. dollar. Kalata has a total market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $40,507.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kalata coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0473 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00051698 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,451.07 or 0.06920673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00057285 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,484.80 or 1.00192595 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007794 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kalata using one of the exchanges listed above.

