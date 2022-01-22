Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,792.52

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,792.52 ($24.46) and traded as low as GBX 1,551.25 ($21.17). Kainos Group shares last traded at GBX 1,604 ($21.89), with a volume of 80,677 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on KNOS. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,765 ($24.08) price target on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Kainos Group from GBX 1,680 ($22.92) to GBX 2,100 ($28.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,782.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,806.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th were issued a GBX 7.10 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. Kainos Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.66%.

In related news, insider Tom Burnet bought 13,865 shares of Kainos Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,804 ($24.61) per share, for a total transaction of £250,124.60 ($341,280.67).

About Kainos Group (LON:KNOS)

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

