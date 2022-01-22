Jupiter (JUP) 24-Hour Volume Tops $674,481.00

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jupiter has a total market cap of $1.26 million and $674,481.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jupiter has traded down 27.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00052079 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,435.50 or 0.06844412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00058426 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,448.98 or 0.99621311 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007672 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003245 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

