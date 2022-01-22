Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY) Declares $0.37 Dividend

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY) announced a dividend on Friday, January 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3655 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

Shares of JUMSY stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.33. Jumbo has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $15.14.

About Jumbo

Jumbo SA engages in the retail sale of specialized products. It offers baby items, seasonal items, decoration items, books, and stationery. It operates through the following geographical segments: Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria, and Romania. The company was founded on November 26, 1986 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

