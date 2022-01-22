JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Director Mellody L. Hobson Acquires 670 Shares

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $149.68 per share, with a total value of $100,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $19.06 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $21.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 157.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 388,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 66.1% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the third quarter valued at about $115,000.

