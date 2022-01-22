Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JMPLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($38.20) to GBX 2,600 ($35.48) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,510 ($34.25) to GBX 2,320 ($31.66) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson Matthey from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,063.00.

Johnson Matthey stock opened at $53.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.86. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of $50.74 and a 1 year high of $95.72.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.5656 per share. This represents a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

