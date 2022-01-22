Jeffrey M. Fryer Acquires 1,400 Shares of Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) Stock

Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) insider Jeffrey M. Fryer acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $12,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RLYB stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. Rallybio Corp has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $25.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.01.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.52. Equities analysts predict that Rallybio Corp will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Rallybio Company Profile

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

