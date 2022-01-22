Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for RADA Electronic Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.71.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

RADA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

NASDAQ:RADA opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.62. RADA Electronic Industries has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The company has a market cap of $459.56 million, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 5.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 63.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

