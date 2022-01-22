Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF)

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Travis Perkins in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Woolf now forecasts that the company will earn $1.43 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travis Perkins’ FY2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Travis Perkins stock opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day moving average is $19.52. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

