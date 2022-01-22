Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.80 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 22.17%.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BBVA. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from C$6.20 to C$6.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.23.

Shares of BBVA opened at $6.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.56. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $7.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.36.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,959,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,997,000 after buying an additional 983,135 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 16.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,039,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,137,000 after purchasing an additional 417,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2,311.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 525,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 503,738 shares during the period. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

