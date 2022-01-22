Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JACK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.71 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.21.

Shares of JACK opened at $84.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.25 and its 200-day moving average is $97.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.77. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.13 and a 12-month high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.85%.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $156,344.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,020 shares of company stock worth $171,350. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

