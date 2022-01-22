Jabil Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:JBL)

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Jabil has a dividend payout ratio of 4.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Jabil to earn $6.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.2%.

Jabil stock opened at $63.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Jabil has a 1-year low of $40.87 and a 1-year high of $72.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jabil will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 18,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,124,326.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $759,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,024 shares of company stock worth $12,043,354. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jabil stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Jabil worth $41,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

