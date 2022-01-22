Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.29

Shares of Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.29 and traded as low as $12.38. Isuzu Motors shares last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 32,681 shares.

The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.28.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 5.10%.

Isuzu Motors Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy-medium and light-duty trucks, buses, passenger vehicle engines, industrial-use diesel engines. Its products include ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) light-duty trucks, forward medium-duty trucks, giga heavy-duty trucks and tractors, gala sightseeing bus, erga route bus, diesel engines for passenger vehicles and industrial use, N-series light-duty trucks, F-series medium-duty trucks, C&E-series heavy-duty trucks and tractors, pick up trucks and others.

