iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $15,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $104.80 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $96.96 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.07.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.