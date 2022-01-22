iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 66.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBB opened at $128.68 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $128.20 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

