iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 221,393 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,543,941 shares.The stock last traded at $24.52 and had previously closed at $23.81.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 7,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 10,291.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 295,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 292,493 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

