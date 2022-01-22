iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFG. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFG opened at $101.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.44. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

