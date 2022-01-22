iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 187,844 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,492,102 shares.The stock last traded at $25.43 and had previously closed at $25.04.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average of $26.70.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

