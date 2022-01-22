iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,056 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,303 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,617,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,076,000 after purchasing an additional 437,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,588,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,187,000 after buying an additional 1,596,719 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 37,412,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,739,000 after buying an additional 476,666 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA opened at $72.17 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.49.

