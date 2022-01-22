iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) is Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s 9th Largest Position

Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,631,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 119.4% in the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 131,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,924,000 after acquiring an additional 71,733 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1,481.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 64,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 60,545 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 45,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,022,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,720. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.60 and a one year high of $107.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.95.

