ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.02.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IS shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ironSource from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ironSource during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in ironSource in the 4th quarter worth about $1,379,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in ironSource by 438.8% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 29,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 24,132 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in ironSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,975,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ironSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

IS traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,940,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,909,088. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.54. ironSource has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $13.14.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $140.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ironSource will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

