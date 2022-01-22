IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CLRG) Stock Price Down 1.6%

IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CLRG)’s share price fell 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.45 and last traded at $33.45. 4,924 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 11,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.98.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.71.

