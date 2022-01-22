Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Trading Up 7.2%

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) shares were up 7.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.99 and last traded at $11.96. Approximately 15,936 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,480,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVTA shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Get Invitae alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.76.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). Invitae had a negative net margin of 155.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $649,585.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitae by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,296,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $583,419,000 after buying an additional 547,564 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitae by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,852,000 after buying an additional 2,238,091 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitae by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $489,763,000 after buying an additional 2,261,248 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invitae by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,124,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,554,000 after buying an additional 1,086,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Invitae in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,651,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.