Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Short Interest Up 15.6% in December

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the December 15th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of PEY opened at $21.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.51. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $22.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 107.2% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 63.9% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 40.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

