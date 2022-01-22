Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Lowered to $350.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $381.00 to $350.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised Intuitive Surgical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Intuitive Surgical from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $320.06.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $269.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $336.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.84. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $227.47 and a 1 year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total value of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.3% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 29.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

