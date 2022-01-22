Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Lowered to $700.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $780.00 to $700.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $633.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $661.29.

Get Intuit alerts:

NASDAQ INTU opened at $528.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $627.44 and its 200-day moving average is $579.36. Intuit has a 12-month low of $359.33 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $149.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008 over the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.