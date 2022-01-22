Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IKTSY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IKTSY opened at $73.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Intertek Group has a one year low of $63.71 and a one year high of $87.50.

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

