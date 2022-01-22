International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 31,194 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 987,806 shares.The stock last traded at $143.05 and had previously closed at $139.38.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.51.

The company has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.24, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 256.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

