Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells 8,330 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $326,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Progyny alerts:

On Wednesday, January 12th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $387,511.60.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $391,426.70.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $421,664.60.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $396,508.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $421,914.50.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $417,582.90.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Norman Payson sold 8,130 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $441,133.80.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $527,788.80.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $526,289.40.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $511,462.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $36.88 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.82 and a 1 year high of $68.32. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.60 and its 200 day moving average is $54.29.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Progyny’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Progyny by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 29,934 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 399,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Progyny by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 257,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

PGNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.