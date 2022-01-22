Insider Selling: Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (CVE:LXE) Senior Officer Sells C$465,400.00 in Stock

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (CVE:LXE) Senior Officer Helmut Eckert sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.93, for a total transaction of C$465,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 173,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$161,653.90.

CVE LXE opened at C$0.90 on Friday. Leucrotta Exploration Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.59 and a 52 week high of C$1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$222.88 million and a P/E ratio of 4.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.82.

Get Leucrotta Exploration alerts:

About Leucrotta Exploration

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 201,700 net acres of land. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Leucrotta Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leucrotta Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.