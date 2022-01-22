Insider Selling: Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (CVE:LXE) Senior Officer Sells C$465,400.00 in Stock

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (CVE:LXE) Senior Officer Helmut Eckert sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.93, for a total transaction of C$465,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 173,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$161,653.90.
CVE LXE opened at C$0.90 on Friday. Leucrotta Exploration Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.59 and a 52 week high of C$1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$222.88 million and a P/E ratio of 4.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.82.
About Leucrotta Exploration
Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for Leucrotta Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leucrotta Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.