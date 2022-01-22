Insider Selling: Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) EVP Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $759,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bruce Allan Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 22nd, Bruce Allan Johnson sold 17,125 shares of Jabil stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $1,066,031.25.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $63.72 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.87 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1,301.7% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on JBL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

