Insider Selling: II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) CTO Sells 500 Shares of Stock

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $34,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ IIVI opened at $63.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.61. II-VI Incorporated has a one year low of $54.35 and a one year high of $100.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $795.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in II-VI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in II-VI by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in II-VI by 3,861.5% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 172,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 167,898 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in II-VI by 11.7% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in II-VI in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,576,000. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on IIVI. TheStreet upgraded II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on II-VI from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp downgraded II-VI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

About II-VI

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

