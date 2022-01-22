Insider Selling: Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Chairman Sells 1,297 Shares of Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total value of $960,078.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $721.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $795.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $811.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The company has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.36.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. Equinix’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 241.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 78,505.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 27,477 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Equinix from $939.00 to $888.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $872.29.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

