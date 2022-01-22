Insider Selling: Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) CFO Sells 4,439 Shares of Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 4,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.21, for a total transaction of $3,285,792.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $721.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a PE ratio of 151.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.36. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $795.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $811.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 241.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $875.00 to $865.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $872.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Equinix by 15.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,111,159,000 after buying an additional 530,748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 6.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,487,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,706,098,000 after buying an additional 503,508 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Equinix during the second quarter worth $359,060,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Equinix by 36.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,544,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,564,000 after buying an additional 413,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 34.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,104,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,312,000 after buying an additional 282,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

