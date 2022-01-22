Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Sells 33,330 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $3,249,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $3,191,680.80.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total value of $4,639,202.70.

On Monday, December 20th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.42, for a total value of $4,380,228.60.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 5,555 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $1,071,392.85.

On Monday, November 22nd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 5,555 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $1,088,335.60.

NET stock opened at $88.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.50 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.22. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NET. Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 20,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at about $346,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 131.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 47,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after buying an additional 26,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 27.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,016,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,604,000 after buying an additional 221,982 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

