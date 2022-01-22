Insider Buying: United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Director Purchases 12,000 Shares of Stock

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Director Kenneth D. Newby bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $97,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

United Security Bancshares stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. United Security Bancshares has a twelve month low of $6.67 and a twelve month high of $8.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $139.14 million, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 7.32%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in United Security Bancshares by 150.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 907,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after acquiring an additional 545,785 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,958,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 33,606 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $784,000. Institutional investors own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Security Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

