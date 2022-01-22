Insider Buying: PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC) Insider Purchases £101.49 in Stock

PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC) insider Sarah Pollard purchased 51 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.72) per share, for a total transaction of £101.49 ($138.48).

Shares of LON PZC opened at GBX 196.60 ($2.68) on Friday. PZ Cussons Plc has a one year low of GBX 190 ($2.59) and a one year high of GBX 279.50 ($3.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 199.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 225.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £842.87 million and a PE ratio of -49.15.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.09) price target on shares of PZ Cussons in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers personal and beauty care products, including bar soaps, hand washes, gels, wipes, creams, shower gels, body mist, deodorants, bath infusions, skincare, haircare, and a range of foamburst products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, Fudge Professional, Charles Worthington, Fudge Urban, Venus for You, Carex, Imperial Leather, Cussons Baby, Original Source, Premier Cool, Cussons Kids, Bayley's of Bond Street, and Robb brands.

