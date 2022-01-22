Insider Buying: Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Insider Purchases £10,440 in Stock

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) insider David Arnold purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.75) per share, for a total transaction of £10,440 ($14,244.78).

CRST opened at GBX 329.80 ($4.50) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £847.33 million and a P/E ratio of 14.46. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 302 ($4.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 469 ($6.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 349.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 380.88.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.13) per share. This is a positive change from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $4.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

CRST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.28) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.87) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Crest Nicholson to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 450 ($6.14) to GBX 410 ($5.59) in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 445 ($6.07) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.32) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 412.80 ($5.63).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

