Innova 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $71.00 (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One Innova coin can currently be bought for about $0.0368 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges. Innova has a total market cap of $254,172.01 and approximately $71.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Innova has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Innova

INN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

