InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InfuSystem is a rapidly growing healthcare services company that provides state-of-the-art electronic continuous ambulatory infusion pumps, supplies and support to oncology practices and clinics throughout the United States. More than 60% of oncologists across all 50 states turn to InfuSystem as their single, full-service source for cost-effective infusion pump management. “

INFU stock opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $318.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.03. InfuSystem has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $23.26.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). InfuSystem had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $26.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that InfuSystem will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher R. Sansone sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,418,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeannine Sheehan sold 7,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $134,372.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,150 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFU. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in InfuSystem by 48.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in InfuSystem by 16.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in InfuSystem by 7.2% in the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 16,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in InfuSystem by 126.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in InfuSystem by 12.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services; and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on oncology such as providing ambulatory pumps to oncology offices, infusion clinics and hospital, and outpatient chemotherapy clinics.

