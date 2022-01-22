Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.95

Shares of Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.95 and traded as high as $16.29. Indivior shares last traded at $16.22, with a volume of 2,581 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Indivior from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.26.

Indivior PLC is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for treatment of opioid dependence. Its products include Suboxone Film, Suboxone Tablet, Subutex Tablet, and Sublocade Injection. The company was founded on September 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Slough, the United Kingdom.

