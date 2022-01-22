IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 19.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 44.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 7.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 10.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 57.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $784.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $47.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.41.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 12.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

In related news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $224,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Baird sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $172,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,780 shares of company stock worth $431,348 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.