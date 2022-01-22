IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $412,000 Stake in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Superior Group of Companies were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,990 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 17,355 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 942,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,539,000 after purchasing an additional 161,179 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 527,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 42,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 185,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares in the last quarter. 41.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Shares of SGC opened at $20.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.42. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $29.33.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $123.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.33 million. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Superior Group of Companies Profile

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products; Remote Staffing Solutions; and Promotional Products.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.