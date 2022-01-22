IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 1,025 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKU. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 13.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,403,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,659,000 after purchasing an additional 655,876 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 1,430.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 574,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,516,000 after purchasing an additional 536,745 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,740,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BankUnited by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,306,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,976,000 after acquiring an additional 237,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in BankUnited by 1,336.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after acquiring an additional 218,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

BKU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

NYSE:BKU opened at $41.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. BankUnited had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 12.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

