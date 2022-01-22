IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 11.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in CVB Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in CVB Financial by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in CVB Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in CVB Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $22.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.41. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $113.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.73 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.