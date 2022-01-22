IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,712 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 34,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,657 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $97,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $315,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $6,023,475 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $96.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.74 and a 200 day moving average of $98.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.77. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.38 and a 12-month high of $111.02.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSIT. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.